Russia Proposes Nuclear Power Plants in UAE

Russia's Rosatom has proposed constructing both large and small nuclear power plants in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement by the corporation's head, Alexei Likhachev, as reported by Interfax news agency.

Russia is extending an offer to build nuclear power infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from large-scale to smaller plants. This development was announced by Alexei Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation, in a statement reported by the Interfax news agency.

The proposal underscores Russia's strategic interest in expanding its nuclear technology influence in the Middle East. Utilizing Rosatom's expertise, the initiative promises to cater to the UAE's growing energy needs while fostering bilateral economic relations.

This announcement signals a potential shift in regional energy dynamics, reflecting Russia's ambitions to play a substantial role in global energy supply chains. Further discussions and planning can be anticipated as both sides negotiate terms and project specifics.

