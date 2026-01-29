Left Menu

MSCI to Monitor Indonesian Market Developments Closely

MSCI has announced its ongoing commitment to monitoring developments in the Indonesian market. The company is actively engaging with market participants and authorities, including OJK and IDX. Further communications regarding any additional actions will be provided as necessary, ensuring transparency and responsiveness.

MSCI has reaffirmed its commitment to staying vigilant over developments in the Indonesian market. The international financial services company is keeping a close watch and engaging with market participants and authorities, such as the OJK and IDX, to ensure accurate assessment and response.

Further communications will be forthcoming, with MSCI emphasizing that it will announce additional actions as deemed necessary. This move reflects the company's dedication to transparency and proactive engagement with the financial ecosystem.

The announcement signals MSCI's ongoing efforts to protect stakeholders' interests while adapting to the rapidly changing market dynamics in Indonesia.

