MSCI to Monitor Indonesian Market Developments Closely
MSCI has announced its ongoing commitment to monitoring developments in the Indonesian market. The company is actively engaging with market participants and authorities, including OJK and IDX. Further communications regarding any additional actions will be provided as necessary, ensuring transparency and responsiveness.
The announcement signals MSCI's ongoing efforts to protect stakeholders' interests while adapting to the rapidly changing market dynamics in Indonesia.
