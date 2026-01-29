Left Menu

ITC's Steady Profit Growth: A Close Look at Q3 Earnings

ITC reported a slight increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,018 crore for Q3 ending December 2025. The company's revenue rose to Rs 21,707 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share was approved for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:13 IST
ITC's Steady Profit Growth: A Close Look at Q3 Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's diversified conglomerate, ITC, announced a modest rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,018 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025, compared to Rs 5,013 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations saw an increase to Rs 21,707 crore, up from Rs 20,350 crore in the previous year, indicating a positive financial trajectory. The interim dividend has been set at Rs 6.5 per share for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2026.

Shares of ITC closed slightly lower by 0.81%, priced at Rs 318.65 each on the BSE as of Thursday. This financial performance signals a steady growth for the conglomerate in challenging market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026