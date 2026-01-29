ITC's Steady Profit Growth: A Close Look at Q3 Earnings
ITC reported a slight increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,018 crore for Q3 ending December 2025. The company's revenue rose to Rs 21,707 crore. An interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share was approved for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.
- Country:
- India
India's diversified conglomerate, ITC, announced a modest rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,018 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025, compared to Rs 5,013 crore in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from operations saw an increase to Rs 21,707 crore, up from Rs 20,350 crore in the previous year, indicating a positive financial trajectory. The interim dividend has been set at Rs 6.5 per share for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2026.
Shares of ITC closed slightly lower by 0.81%, priced at Rs 318.65 each on the BSE as of Thursday. This financial performance signals a steady growth for the conglomerate in challenging market conditions.