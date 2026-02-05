Amit Rautela: Powering Patratu Vidyut's Future as CFO

Amit Rautela has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, a significant joint venture between NTPC and the Jharkhand government, according to a company statement released on Thursday.

Transitioning from his previous role at Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, Rautela brings a wealth of experience to his new position. His primary responsibilities will focus on overseeing the financials of the company, optimizing borrowing costs, and enhancing working capital and fiscal discipline.

Formed in 2015, Patratu Vidyut is tasked with installing a major coal-based thermal power plant. Rautela, a seasoned financial expert with over 27 years in the industry, is expected to drive significant improvements in the company's financial performance, mirroring his success at Meja Urja Nigam.

(With inputs from agencies.)