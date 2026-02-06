Anticipation for Omar Abdullah's 2026-27 Budget in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is poised to deliver the 2026-27 budget in the legislative assembly this Friday. His government, which took office in October 2024, faces heightened expectations from locals, particularly daily wagers and key industries.

The upcoming budget session began on February 2 and will end on April 4, structured in three phases to accommodate the holy month of Ramzan. The first phase concludes before Ramzan, with the remaining sessions scheduled post-Eid-ul-Fitr.

This budget season holds significant weight as Abdullah, who also controls the finance portfolio, aims to introduce strategic measures and policies to bolster the economy, focusing on tourism and industrial sectors. It comes amid growing hopes for developmental initiatives and fiscal support from various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)