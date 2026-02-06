Left Menu

Anticipation for Omar Abdullah's 2026-27 Budget in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to present the 2026-27 state budget, creating anticipation among daily wagers and the tourism and industrial sectors. The budget session started on February 2 and is split into three phases. Abdullah, also the Finance Minister, aims to address key economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:23 IST
Anticipation for Omar Abdullah's 2026-27 Budget in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is poised to deliver the 2026-27 budget in the legislative assembly this Friday. His government, which took office in October 2024, faces heightened expectations from locals, particularly daily wagers and key industries.

The upcoming budget session began on February 2 and will end on April 4, structured in three phases to accommodate the holy month of Ramzan. The first phase concludes before Ramzan, with the remaining sessions scheduled post-Eid-ul-Fitr.

This budget season holds significant weight as Abdullah, who also controls the finance portfolio, aims to introduce strategic measures and policies to bolster the economy, focusing on tourism and industrial sectors. It comes amid growing hopes for developmental initiatives and fiscal support from various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026