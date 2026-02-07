Delhi Minister Pledges Accountability After Biker's Death in Uncovered Pit

Delhi's Home Minister, Ashish Sood, has taken a firm stand following the death of a 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, who tragically fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, West Delhi. He declared that those responsible would not be spared, with all involved officers already suspended.

During a visit to the site, Sood assured measures would be taken to facilitate smoother road functioning, adding that an FIR has been filed and a thorough investigation is underway. Sood emphasized the government's pain over the incident, indicating the Chief Minister's close attention to the case.

Conversely, AAP Delhi's president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized what he saw as a cover-up attempt, demanding Police Commissioner Satish Golchha's suspension and clearer communication from authorities. Despite barricades reportedly being in place, questions about missed warnings were raised, as voiced by Dhyani's friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)