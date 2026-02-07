Left Menu

Delhi Minister Pledges Accountability After Biker's Death in Uncovered Pit

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood promised stringent action against those responsible for the tragic death of a 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, who fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. Suspensions have been issued and investigations launched amidst calls for broader accountability, including demands for the suspension of the Police Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:38 IST
Delhi Minister Pledges Accountability After Biker's Death in Uncovered Pit
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Home Minister, Ashish Sood, has taken a firm stand following the death of a 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, who tragically fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri, West Delhi. He declared that those responsible would not be spared, with all involved officers already suspended.

During a visit to the site, Sood assured measures would be taken to facilitate smoother road functioning, adding that an FIR has been filed and a thorough investigation is underway. Sood emphasized the government's pain over the incident, indicating the Chief Minister's close attention to the case.

Conversely, AAP Delhi's president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, criticized what he saw as a cover-up attempt, demanding Police Commissioner Satish Golchha's suspension and clearer communication from authorities. Despite barricades reportedly being in place, questions about missed warnings were raised, as voiced by Dhyani's friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two more bodies found, toll in Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast mounts to 27: Police.

Two more bodies found, toll in Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast mounts to 2...

 India
2
Intrigue in Moscow: Assassination Attempt on Russian Military Official

Intrigue in Moscow: Assassination Attempt on Russian Military Official

 Global
3
China Advances Reusable Spacecraft Innovation with New Launch

China Advances Reusable Spacecraft Innovation with New Launch

 China
4
Kerala Political Clash: Congress-CPI(M) Spat Over Jamaat-e-Islami

Kerala Political Clash: Congress-CPI(M) Spat Over Jamaat-e-Islami

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026