Potential Peace Talks: US Pushes for Ukraine-Russia Resolution

The United States is advocating for Russia and Ukraine to resolve their conflict, aiming for a peace agreement by summer, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a statement to reporters on Saturday, Zelenskiy revealed that the US has suggested a new round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow to be held in Miami next week, to which Kyiv has consented.

This announcement follows two days of US-mediated peace discussions in Abu Dhabi, which ended without notable breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)