Potential Peace Talks: US Pushes for Ukraine-Russia Resolution

The United States is encouraging Russia and Ukraine to reach a resolution to end the ongoing war before summer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the US proposed new negotiations in Miami, and Kyiv has agreed. Recent talks in Abu Dhabi concluded without significant progress.

The United States is advocating for Russia and Ukraine to resolve their conflict, aiming for a peace agreement by summer, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a statement to reporters on Saturday, Zelenskiy revealed that the US has suggested a new round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow to be held in Miami next week, to which Kyiv has consented.

This announcement follows two days of US-mediated peace discussions in Abu Dhabi, which ended without notable breakthroughs.

