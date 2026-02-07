Promise Fulfilled: CM Patel's Heartwarming School Visit

In a heartwarming gesture, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kept his promise to a young student by visiting her primary school in Banaskantha on Saturday. The visit took place after Patel had committed to the stop during a school management committee video interaction last year.

In 2022, during a virtual conversation with the committee, Class 1 student Samya Prajapati had asked CM Patel, affectionately calling him 'Dada,' when he would come to their school. Staying true to his word, Patel made the surprise visit, much to the delight of Samya and the school's community.

Patel spent time with the students, learning about their educational experiences and advising Samya to study hard and aim to become a collector. Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for significant development projects, amounting to Rs 950 crore, as part of the Ambaji corridor initiative in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)