Promise Fulfilled: CM Patel's Heartwarming School Visit
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel surprised a Class 1 student by visiting her school in Banaskantha, fulfilling a year-old promise. During his visit, Patel engaged with students and encouraged young Samya Prajapati to pursue her dreams. The CM also laid the foundation for development projects in the district.
In a heartwarming gesture, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kept his promise to a young student by visiting her primary school in Banaskantha on Saturday. The visit took place after Patel had committed to the stop during a school management committee video interaction last year.
In 2022, during a virtual conversation with the committee, Class 1 student Samya Prajapati had asked CM Patel, affectionately calling him 'Dada,' when he would come to their school. Staying true to his word, Patel made the surprise visit, much to the delight of Samya and the school's community.
Patel spent time with the students, learning about their educational experiences and advising Samya to study hard and aim to become a collector. Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for significant development projects, amounting to Rs 950 crore, as part of the Ambaji corridor initiative in the district.
