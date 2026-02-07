Health Minister Nadda Champions Values and Innovation at MREI Convocation

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, delivered a rousing address at the 2025-26 convocation of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, celebrated with academic pomp and ceremony. Nadda acclaimed the event as a pivotal achievement born of dedication, hard work, and discipline, symbolizing both the culmination of an academic journey and the onset of new societal responsibilities.

In his speech, Nadda urged graduates to navigate their futures with steadfast values and ethical conduct, emphasizing their unique position of entering the workforce during India's Amrit Kaal, a crucial period leading to 2047—a year when the nation aspires to achieve full development. He emphasized the dual nature of this period, presenting vast opportunities alongside significant responsibilities, prompting graduates to contribute ardently to national progress.

Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative impact over the last eleven years, citing the expansion of AIIMS from six to 23 institutions, reflecting substantial healthcare progress across the nation. He shared data indicating improvements in maternal and child health metrics, alongside notable achievements in curbing communicable diseases like tuberculosis and malaria. He asserted that out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures have substantially decreased through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, making healthcare accessible to many. He concluded by urging graduates to recognize and repay societal contributions responsibly.

