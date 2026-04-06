Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has leveled grave allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of facilitating illegal infiltration into India for 'vote-bank politics.' Kumar met with Bengali families residing in Hyderabad to discuss his concerns.

He called on these families to reach out to relatives and friends in West Bengal, urging them to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a solution for improved security, stability, and governance in the state.

Kumar highlighted illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a critical threat to national security and accused former governments of welcoming infiltrators by providing them with benefits such as ration and voter cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)