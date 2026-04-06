Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses West Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee of enabling illegal infiltration for political gain. He encourages Bengali families in Hyderabad to advocate for BJP in West Bengal for better security and governance. Kumar criticizes past governments for allowing illegal immigrants.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has leveled grave allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of facilitating illegal infiltration into India for 'vote-bank politics.' Kumar met with Bengali families residing in Hyderabad to discuss his concerns.
He called on these families to reach out to relatives and friends in West Bengal, urging them to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a solution for improved security, stability, and governance in the state.
Kumar highlighted illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a critical threat to national security and accused former governments of welcoming infiltrators by providing them with benefits such as ration and voter cards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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