Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected
TMC MP Derek O'Brien criticized the BJP after opposition notices to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were rejected by the Rajya Sabha chairman and Lok Sabha speaker. The opposition accused Kumar of partisan behavior and questioned his appointment. O'Brien claims no reason was given for dismissing the notices.
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TMC MP Derek O'Brien has intensified his criticism of the ruling BJP, accusing the party of undermining Parliament. This follows the rejection of opposition notices seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan dismissed the motions without providing reasons.
The opposition's notices, submitted in March, allege Gyanesh Kumar of partisan behavior and non-independent conduct, raising questions about his appointment process and actions. These were officially ignored in April when Parliament was in session, sparking O'Brien's ire as he claimed that such actions cast doubts on the integrity of executive-CEC relations.
In a series of statements on X, O'Brien expressed concern over what he describes as a devious strategy by the BJP to protect the CEC. Allegations against Kumar include holding a biased press conference targeting opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and executing electoral revisions favoring the ruling party. Birla and Radhakrishnan's decision cited a comprehensive review of the constitutional and statutory provisions before rejecting the notices.
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