Himachal Pradesh HC Stays Panchayat Poll Reservation Modifications

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has intervened in a contentious state government decision by staying modifications to reserved seat rosters for the impending panchayat polls. Issued earlier, the government's directive allowed deputy commissioners to adjust up to five percent of the reserved seats, a move now deemed unauthorized by the court.

With elections for 3,500 panchayats and 73 urban local bodies set to occur by May 31, the court's ruling mandates that all reservation rosters be finalized and implemented by April 7 without the state-directed changes. This decision underscores the tension between electoral processes and political maneuvering ahead of the deadline.

Opposition leaders, particularly from the BJP, criticized the Congress-led state government, accusing it of violating constitutional provisions by creating this loophole. In response, the court's decision encourages the timely issuance of unaltered rosters while aligning with established electoral norms, ensuring fair representation in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)