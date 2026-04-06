Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

A leopard was reportedly shot dead in Karnataka's Mysuru district, drawing attention and a prompt probe by forest authorities. The state's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has directed a comprehensive investigation into the incident and vowed punishment for those involved.

Officials disclosed that the shooting took place in the Koppa section, within the Periyapatna limits of the Hunsur division. Following the incident, the Minister emphasized the painful nature of this poaching case, as the deceased was a two-year-old female leopard.

Doctors conducting a postmortem discovered three bullets in the leopard's body. Minister Khandre instructed a detailed inquiry to identify and prosecute the wildlife poachers and to review the actions of patrol personnel for any oversight in their duties.