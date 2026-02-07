Left Menu

Trump Endorses Nexstar-Tegna TV Station Merger

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly supported the merger between television station operators Nexstar Media and Tegna, urging in a social media post to 'GET THAT DEAL DONE!' The proposed merger aims to consolidate local television stations and expand their reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to express his support for a significant merger in the media industry.

Trump has endorsed the proposed union between Nexstar Media and Tegna, two prominent operators of local television stations.

The President's backing could influence stakeholders as discussions on the potential deal advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

