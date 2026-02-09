Lamborghini Crash in Kanpur Sparks Calls for Justice and Political Criticism
A high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has injured several people, leading to a criminal investigation. The incident has sparked political criticism and promises of strict legal action, with authorities identifying the driver as Shivam Mishra, son of a businessman. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation into the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident in Kanpur, a high-speed Lamborghini crash on Sunday injured six individuals, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist. The driver has been identified as Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, and authorities have registered an FIR, pledging strict action.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that if the incident was intentional, severe consequences would follow. Kanpur SHO Santosh Kumar assured that the investigation is progressing, while Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Hassan Roomi criticized affluent young drivers' disregard for public safety.
Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that the car has been seized, with police scrutinizing the circumstances around the accident. BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi emphasized that no political protection would interfere with the case, as the law applies equally to everyone involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
