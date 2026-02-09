Left Menu

Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

Public sector banks in India, led by SBI, achieved a record cumulative profit of Rs 52,603 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal, marking an 18% increase. SBI alone contributed 40%. Most banks showed profit growth, with notable increases at Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:17 IST
Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks in India have witnessed a significant profit upswing in the third quarter of the current fiscal, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender. The cumulative profit reached a record Rs 52,603 crore, reflecting an 18% year-on-year growth.

SBI played a pivotal role, contributing 40% of the total earnings. Among the notable performers were Indian Overseas Bank, with a net profit growth of 56%, and Central Bank of India, which saw a 32% rise in profit. Most banks experienced single-digit profit growth, except for a few like Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank, which reported over 20% increases.

Financial Services Secretary, M Nagaraju, expressed optimism about the banking sector's resilience and growth. He highlighted the 12% credit growth and 10% deposit growth, attributing the banks' performance to prudent management and robust regulatory oversight by the RBI, ensuring limited impact from external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

 India
2
Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

 India
4
Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026