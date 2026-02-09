Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI
Public sector banks in India, led by SBI, achieved a record cumulative profit of Rs 52,603 crore in Q3 of the current fiscal, marking an 18% increase. SBI alone contributed 40%. Most banks showed profit growth, with notable increases at Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India.
Public sector banks in India have witnessed a significant profit upswing in the third quarter of the current fiscal, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender. The cumulative profit reached a record Rs 52,603 crore, reflecting an 18% year-on-year growth.
SBI played a pivotal role, contributing 40% of the total earnings. Among the notable performers were Indian Overseas Bank, with a net profit growth of 56%, and Central Bank of India, which saw a 32% rise in profit. Most banks experienced single-digit profit growth, except for a few like Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank, which reported over 20% increases.
Financial Services Secretary, M Nagaraju, expressed optimism about the banking sector's resilience and growth. He highlighted the 12% credit growth and 10% deposit growth, attributing the banks' performance to prudent management and robust regulatory oversight by the RBI, ensuring limited impact from external challenges.
