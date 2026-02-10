Bridging Financial Waters: U.S.-China Treasury Talks
U.S. Treasury Department officials visited China to improve communication between the two nations. During the visit, they aimed to bolster financial cooperation and navigate bilateral tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of these discussions in fortifying diplomatic ties and enhancing economic collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
Key members of the U.S. Treasury Department traveled to China last week in an effort to strengthen communication channels between Washington and Beijing, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who spoke on Monday.
The visit aimed at improving diplomatic relations and fostering economic cooperation between the world's two largest economies.
Bessent highlighted the significance of these engagements in navigating bilateral tensions and advancing financial collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)