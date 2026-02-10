Majestic Mahashivratri: Where Devotion, Culture, and Heritage Converge

The iconic Mahashivratri Fair held at Bhavnath Girnar in Junagadh, Gujarat, is set to welcome devotees with a ceremonial flag hoisting at the Bhavnath Temple on February 11. The event, steeped in devotion, culture, and nature's beauty, has meticulous preparations made by state officials including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

This year's program is particularly notable for the inaugural 'Damru Yatra,' a grand procession featuring Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, with young women from diverse backgrounds leading a ceremonial welcome for saints. A 'Maha Aarti' follows this spiritual march, elevating the atmosphere around the Bhavnath Temple.

Extensive arrangements, including a German Dome for overnight stays, enhanced sanitation and parking facilities, thematic decorations, and a historic 'Shahi Snan,' reinforce the fair's commitment to comfort and tradition. State-of-the-art conveniences, combined with security measures, aim to make the fair a seamless, memorable celebration of Lord Shiva.

