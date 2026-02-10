Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Towards 24/7 Power with Polavaram Project

In a determined push to ensure uninterrupted electricity across Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has mandated power utilities to deliver quality power supply throughout the upcoming summer. The strategic implementation centers on the Polavaram Hydel Power Project, slated for initial operation by July 2027.

The project is racing towards completion with impressive progress made in both civil and electro-mechanical sectors, according to Vijayanand. Equipped with 12 Kaplan turbine units, the facility is expected to contribute 960 MW of hydroelectric power, translating into significant fiscal benefits annually for the state.

Amid rising energy demands, Vijayanand emphasized the urgency of completing infrastructure upgrades and maintaining grid stability. This comes as Andhra Pradesh experiences an upsurge in energy consumption, driven by agricultural and industrial expansion, signaling a call for meticulous scheduling and enhancements in both thermal and renewable energy sectors.