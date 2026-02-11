Left Menu

Boosting Efficiency in China's Rare Earth Industry

China's Premier Li Qiang visited rare earth companies in Jiangxi province, emphasizing the need for improved supply chain efficiency. His inspection included a research institute connected to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, aiming to elevate the industry's global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2026 05:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:14 IST
Boosting Efficiency in China's Rare Earth Industry
Premier Li Qiang
  • Country:
  • China

China's Premier Li Qiang embarked on a crucial visit to rare earth firms in Jiangxi province earlier this week, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday. The visit signifies a strong push for enhancing supply chain efficiency within this strategic sector.

During his trip, Premier Li Qiang inspected a key research institute affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences think tank. This move underscores the importance China places on developing its rare earth capabilities, a critical component of global technological and industrial advancements.

Premier Li's visit highlights the strategic maneuvers by China's leadership to ensure that the country maintains its competitive edge in the rare earths market, which plays a pivotal role in high-tech and clean energy industries worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Immigration Showdown: ICE Defends Tactics Amidst Congressional Heat

Immigration Showdown: ICE Defends Tactics Amidst Congressional Heat

 United States
2
Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

 United States
3
U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expansion

U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expans...

 Global
4
UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026