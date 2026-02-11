Boosting Efficiency in China's Rare Earth Industry

China's Premier Li Qiang embarked on a crucial visit to rare earth firms in Jiangxi province earlier this week, as reported by the state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday. The visit signifies a strong push for enhancing supply chain efficiency within this strategic sector.

During his trip, Premier Li Qiang inspected a key research institute affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences think tank. This move underscores the importance China places on developing its rare earth capabilities, a critical component of global technological and industrial advancements.

Premier Li's visit highlights the strategic maneuvers by China's leadership to ensure that the country maintains its competitive edge in the rare earths market, which plays a pivotal role in high-tech and clean energy industries worldwide.