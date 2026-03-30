Aviation Industry Faces Grounding Challenges Amid Middle East Crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reported that 99 planes were grounded due to technical issues and maintenance delays by March 25 this year. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, addressed the Rajya Sabha about the challenges facing the aviation sector.

Mohol mentioned there is no overall shortage of pilots or crew, although there is a shortage of experienced commanders for certain aircraft types. To manage this, foreign pilots are being employed under the Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorization (FATA).

The ongoing Middle East crisis is imposing significant financial burdens on Indian airlines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued advisories to ensure safety, while coordination efforts are being made to assist stranded nationals. Indian carriers, such as IndiGo and Air India, are experiencing considerable revenue losses.