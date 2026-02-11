Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold heist: Key Accused Released on Bail, Probing Questions Raised

VD Satheesan voices concerns as almost all accused in the Sabarimala gold pilferage case are released on statutory bail due to the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) failure to file a preliminary FIR or charge sheet. The lapse could hinder evidence collection and jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:13 IST
Leader of opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sabarimala gold pilferage case has taken a perplexing turn as MLA VD Satheesan reveals that nearly all accused individuals are being released on statutory bail. This follows the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) failure to file even a preliminary FIR or charge sheet within the crucial 90-day window.

Despite the Honorable High Court and Supreme Court initially denying bail, the accused have now secured statutory release, raising serious concerns about the investigation's integrity. Satheesan warns that evidence destruction remains a distinct possibility, posing a threat to the case's resolution.

Emphasizing the gravity of this impasse, Satheesan points out that Kollam Vigilance Court has granted bail to Unnikrishnan Potti, a key figure implicated in the case. However, Potti remains incarcerated due to connections to another related case. The unfolding developments pose significant challenges for the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

