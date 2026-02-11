Rajasthan's 2026-27 Budget: A Vision for 'Viksit Rajasthan'
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari presents Rajasthan's 2026-27 Budget, emphasizing its role in accelerating state development with new initiatives. The budget follows Prime Minister Modi’s 'Viksit Bharat' vision, focusing on infrastructure, employment, and future sectors like education and AI.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the 2026-27 budget on Wednesday, a document she hailed as pivotal for creating a 'Viksit Rajasthan.' Ahead of the session, Kumari highlighted the budget's dedication to the state's populace with fresh announcements poised to drive development.
Kumari underlined the budget's pivotal role in fostering the state's growth. She declared, "This is a very important budget for Viksit Rajasthan. This budget is for the people of the state. A lot of new announcements will be made in the budget today."
Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi added that the state is aligning with the 'mainstream development' goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' The government focuses on infrastructure, employment, and upcoming sectors like education and AI.
On Tuesday, Kumari finalized the budget document alongside senior finance officials, marking the sixth legislative sitting in the ongoing session since its January 28th commencement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Vision: A Path to Viksit Bharat 2047
Empowering Women: The Viksit Bharat Act's New Rural Promise
MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs
India's Mega Infrastructure Boost: Rs 16.10 Lakh Crore Projects Get Approval
India Advances Infrastructure with GatiShakti and Digital Tools