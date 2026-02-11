Rajasthan's 2026-27 Budget: A Vision for 'Viksit Rajasthan'

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the 2026-27 budget on Wednesday, a document she hailed as pivotal for creating a 'Viksit Rajasthan.' Ahead of the session, Kumari highlighted the budget's dedication to the state's populace with fresh announcements poised to drive development.

Kumari underlined the budget's pivotal role in fostering the state's growth. She declared, "This is a very important budget for Viksit Rajasthan. This budget is for the people of the state. A lot of new announcements will be made in the budget today."

Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi added that the state is aligning with the 'mainstream development' goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.' The government focuses on infrastructure, employment, and upcoming sectors like education and AI.

On Tuesday, Kumari finalized the budget document alongside senior finance officials, marking the sixth legislative sitting in the ongoing session since its January 28th commencement.

