CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 Board exams from 2026

By Vishu Adhana In a significant shift in evaluation methodology, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 Board examinations beginning 2026, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the assessment process.

OSM is a digital system in which scanned answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software. In a circular dated February 9 addressed to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools, the Board said that while Class 12 answer books will be evaluated through the digital system from 2026, Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated in physical mode for now.

CBSE is conducting the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10. About 46 lakh students will appear for these examinations at more than 8074 centres across the country and abroad.

"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class XII answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026," the circular stated. On-Screen Marking is a digital system under which scanned copies of students' answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically through software, thereby eliminating manual totalling errors.

CBSE said the system is expected to bring multiple advantages, including "elimination of totalling errors," "automated coordination reducing manual intervention," and "faster evaluation with wider teacher participation." The Board further noted that under the OSM system, teachers would be able to evaluate answer sheets while remaining in their respective schools and continuing regular duties, leading to savings in transportation time and costs. It also stated that "post-result verification of marks will no longer be required" and that the digital evaluation process would reduce manpower requirements and promote environmental sustainability.

Highlighting broader participation, CBSE said the new system would enable "involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally," expanding the evaluation pool across its network in India and 26 countries. The Board currently conducts Class X and XII examinations for nearly 46 lakh students annually. To ensure smooth implementation, schools have been asked to ensure readiness of necessary infrastructure, including a computer lab with a public static IP, computers or laptops running Windows 8 or above with minimum 4 GB RAM and 1 GB free space on the C drive, updated browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply.

CBSE said it would facilitate the transition by allowing teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system, conduct multiple dry runs, organise training programmes, establish a call centre for issue resolution, and release instructional videos. "Detailed instructions for each activity will be issued separately to ensure timely action by all stakeholders," the circular said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)