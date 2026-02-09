Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Conditions

Italy's Alpine rescue service issued a "maximum caution" alert on Monday after avalanches resulted in 11 fatalities over the past week. The unpredictable and unstable snow conditions pose a significant threat across large sections of the Alps.

The most recent victim, a 70-year-old hiker, was discovered deceased in the Veneto region, coinciding with Italy's preparation to host the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. With fresh snowfall accumulating atop older unstable layers, the risk of avalanches spans the entire Alpine range.

Experts warn that even a single skier's movement can trigger an avalanche. Authorities urge those heading into snow-laden terrains to closely monitor avalanche bulletins, plan conservatively, and consider postponing excursions until conditions stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)