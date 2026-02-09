Alpine Alert: Avalanches Threaten Italy's Snowy Terrain Amidst Unstable Conditions
Italy's Alpine rescue service warns of avalanche risks as unstable snow conditions have led to 11 deaths in a week. The rescue service advises caution and preparation for those venturing into snowy areas, as even experienced skiers face dangers. The urgency comes ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Italy's Alpine rescue service issued a "maximum caution" alert on Monday after avalanches resulted in 11 fatalities over the past week. The unpredictable and unstable snow conditions pose a significant threat across large sections of the Alps.
The most recent victim, a 70-year-old hiker, was discovered deceased in the Veneto region, coinciding with Italy's preparation to host the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. With fresh snowfall accumulating atop older unstable layers, the risk of avalanches spans the entire Alpine range.
Experts warn that even a single skier's movement can trigger an avalanche. Authorities urge those heading into snow-laden terrains to closely monitor avalanche bulletins, plan conservatively, and consider postponing excursions until conditions stabilize.
