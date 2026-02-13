Left Menu

UPDATE 1-India allows export of 2.5 million metric tons of wheat

India's ​federal government allowed the export of ‌2.5 ​million metric tons of wheat and an additional 500,000 tons of sugar, it said on Friday, as the world's second-biggest producer ‌of both commodities seeks to support local farmers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:19 IST
UPDATE 1-India allows export of 2.5 million metric tons of wheat

India's ​federal government allowed the export of ‌2.5 ​million metric tons of wheat and an additional 500,000 tons of sugar, it said on Friday, as the world's second-biggest producer ‌of both commodities seeks to support local farmers. In a statement it said the aim was to stabilise domestic markets and ensure financial returns for farmers, following a review of current supply and ‌price trends. Last month, the federal government allowed exports of 500,000 tons of wheat flour and ‌other wheat products, after approving exports of 1.5 million tons of sugar in November for the season that began on October 1.

Traders said the permission to export was likely to improve sentiment in the local market, ⁠but ​fulfilling the allocated volumes may ⁠be difficult. Sumit Gupta, CEO of Waseda Global, a Gurugram-based commodity brokerage, said Indian prices' hefty premium over other ⁠origins would be a challenge. Indian wheat is offered at around $280 per ton free-on-board basis, compared with about $200 ​per ton for Argentine supplies. Bangladesh, a neighbouring buyer, is securing better-quality wheat at around $260 ⁠per ton, cost and freight basis, he said. India banned wheat exports in 2022 and extended the prohibition after extreme ⁠heat ​shrivelled crops again in 2023 and 2024, draining reserves, pushing domestic prices to record highs and fuelling speculation that it might need to import wheat for the first time ⁠since 2017.

However, conditions improved last year, with better weather, higher-yielding climate-resilient seeds and adequate soil moisture from ⁠two consecutive monsoons, ⁠raising the chance of another strong harvest this year. In 2025, India produced a record 117.9 million metric tons of wheat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients in trial

Health Rounds: Experimental drug doubles survival of ovarian cancer patients...

 Global
2
Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Bagla on February 16

Cheating case: Delhi court to continue hearing bail plea of Satya Prakash Ba...

 India
3
London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stocks gain

London's FTSE indexes subdued as investors assess AI concerns; defence stock...

 Global
4
Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026