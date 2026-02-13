Youth Movement Falters in Bangladesh Elections

In the wake of a Gen Z-led uprising in Bangladesh, a youth-driven party managed to secure only six seats in the 300-member parliament. This outcome underscores the difficulty of converting street-level momentum into electoral success.

As the results rolled in on Friday, it became evident that voters overwhelmingly favored the seasoned Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which has held power three times, most recently from 2001 to 2006. In contrast, The National Citizen Party, birthed from the 2024 protests that ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina, struggled to gain traction, even in coalition with the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami.

The NCP's decision to align with Jamaat left some of its supporters feeling betrayed. Youth and analysts alike expressed concerns about the NCP's ability to establish a significant foothold ahead of the elections. Moving forward, party leaders, including NCP chief Nahid Islam and spokesperson Asif Mahmud, plan to focus on rebuilding and preparing for local elections in hopes of a more substantial impact.

