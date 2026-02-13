Caring for Punjab's Seniors: A Commitment to Dignity and Health

The Punjab government is amplifying its efforts to support senior citizens through targeted grassroots initiatives, as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur on Friday.

The statewide 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign is a testament to the government's commitment to elder welfare, focusing on health, security, and dignity.

With nearly 9,000 senior citizens assisted so far, the campaign includes health camps that cover general, orthopaedic, and eye check-ups, yoga sessions, and various treatments, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)