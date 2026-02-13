Caring for Punjab's Seniors: A Commitment to Dignity and Health
The Punjab government is actively working to improve the welfare of senior citizens through the 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign. This initiative involves health camps, distribution of assistive devices, and promoting awareness of senior citizens' rights, reflecting a dedicated approach to honoring and supporting the elderly in Punjab.
The Punjab government is amplifying its efforts to support senior citizens through targeted grassroots initiatives, as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur on Friday.
The statewide 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign is a testament to the government's commitment to elder welfare, focusing on health, security, and dignity.
With nearly 9,000 senior citizens assisted so far, the campaign includes health camps that cover general, orthopaedic, and eye check-ups, yoga sessions, and various treatments, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the state.
