Left Menu

Caring for Punjab's Seniors: A Commitment to Dignity and Health

The Punjab government is actively working to improve the welfare of senior citizens through the 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign. This initiative involves health camps, distribution of assistive devices, and promoting awareness of senior citizens' rights, reflecting a dedicated approach to honoring and supporting the elderly in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:57 IST
Caring for Punjab's Seniors: A Commitment to Dignity and Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is amplifying its efforts to support senior citizens through targeted grassroots initiatives, as announced by Minister Baljit Kaur on Friday.

The statewide 'Our Elders, Our Pride' campaign is a testament to the government's commitment to elder welfare, focusing on health, security, and dignity.

With nearly 9,000 senior citizens assisted so far, the campaign includes health camps that cover general, orthopaedic, and eye check-ups, yoga sessions, and various treatments, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

Inflation Dynamics: U.S. Consumer Prices Experience Unexpected Shift

 Global
2
New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

New PMO Buildings: A Step Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

 India
3
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage

 India
4
Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

Reviving Urban Life: Gujarat's Green Transformation Under AMRUT 2.0

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026