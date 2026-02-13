Left Menu

Dramatic Leap from East Delhi Hotel: A Marriage Proposal Rebuff Leads to Tragedy

In East Delhi's Farsh Bazar, a young woman sustained injuries after jumping from a hotel window. The incident followed a dispute with her partner over marriage. Quick-thinking passersby attempted to cushion her fall, and she was immediately taken to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic incident unfolded in East Delhi's Farsh Bazar as a young woman leaped from a hotel window, reportedly after her partner refused to marry her, according to police sources.

The 20-year-old, identified as a resident of Sunder Nagri, suffered injuries in the incident, which occurred around 1 pm on Friday. A viral video captures her sitting on a window ledge moments before the jump. Passersby, noticing her perilous position, tried to cushion her fall using cardboard cartons.

With the quick response of those nearby, she was swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment. The police have confirmed the launch of an inquiry and promised legal action based on their findings. Eyewitness accounts, like that of Mohammd Mumtazir, highlight the urgency and empathy of the onlookers.

