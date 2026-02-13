Dramatic Leap from East Delhi Hotel: A Marriage Proposal Rebuff Leads to Tragedy

A dramatic incident unfolded in East Delhi's Farsh Bazar as a young woman leaped from a hotel window, reportedly after her partner refused to marry her, according to police sources.

The 20-year-old, identified as a resident of Sunder Nagri, suffered injuries in the incident, which occurred around 1 pm on Friday. A viral video captures her sitting on a window ledge moments before the jump. Passersby, noticing her perilous position, tried to cushion her fall using cardboard cartons.

With the quick response of those nearby, she was swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment. The police have confirmed the launch of an inquiry and promised legal action based on their findings. Eyewitness accounts, like that of Mohammd Mumtazir, highlight the urgency and empathy of the onlookers.