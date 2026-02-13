Young Reyaansh Makes Waves in the Arabian Sea

Thane's prodigious young swimmer, Reyaansh Khamkar, has entered the World Book of Records London for being the youngest Indian to complete a 30 km solo swim in the Arabian Sea. The feat, achieved from Malape Jetty to Vijaydurg, took place in seven hours, 30 minutes, and 11 seconds on November 15, 2025.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar hailed Reyaansh's achievement as a source of pride for the city's residents, asserting that his success has brought honor to the Thane Municipal Corporation. The young athlete trains under Coach Kailas Akhade and regularly practices at the city's prominent swimming pool.

A student at Saraswati English Medium School, Reyaansh has won numerous medals in recent national and international competitions. His remarkable performance at the Asian Open Schools Swimming Championship in Bangkok solidifies his position as a promising talent in the swimming world.

