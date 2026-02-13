Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Trump Administration Targets Chinese Firms

The Trump administration is poised to add companies such as Alibaba to a list of firms allegedly supporting China's military. This move follows a trade truce with China and could affect U.S. procurement policies. Companies like Tencent and CATL are already on the list, sparking concern and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:27 IST
Tensions Rise: Trump Administration Targets Chinese Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is preparing to designate several companies, including Alibaba, as entities allegedly aiding China's military activities, according to sources close to the situation. This action comes under the Pentagons' 1260H list, a classification that, while not imposing immediate sanctions, restricts future contracts and procurement opportunities with these companies.

Being listed delivers a clear signal to suppliers and U.S. government agencies regarding the Defense Department's stance on these firms. Companies, some of which have legally contested their inclusion, serve as a point of contention with U.S. authorities. Attempts to obtain comments from Alibaba and the Pentagon were met without success.

The decision risks straining Sino-American relations, particularly after October's trade agreement between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. Already on the list are significant Chinese firms like Tencent and CATL, both denying involvement in military operations and seeking to address their listings. Lawmakers recently urged further additions, including AI firm DeepSeek and smartphone maker Xiaomi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026