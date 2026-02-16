Tragic Leap: Teen's Message Before Highrise Plunge
A 16-year-old girl in Thane West died by suicide by jumping from her 14th-floor balcony. A note suggesting she did not want to be a burden was found. No foul play is suspected, and her family's statements are being recorded. The body is with the medical examiner.
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old girl tragically ended her life by jumping from a highrise in Thane West on Monday, according to police reports. Witness accounts confirm the Class XI student leapt from her 14th-floor apartment in Shubhasanket Cooperative Housing Society, located in the Mogharpada area, at approximately 4pm.
Officials discovered a poignant note at the scene urging loved ones to 'be happy' and not consider her a 'burden.' She was swiftly taken to a private medical facility in Ovale; however, the doctors pronounced her dead before any treatment could commence. The case has been recorded as an accidental death.
Currently, the police are taking statements from family members and neighbors to gather further insights. At present, authorities do not suspect any foul play behind the tragedy, and the body has been transported for a postmortem examination.
