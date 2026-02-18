Market Resilience Amid Global Tensions: A Financial Roundup

Global equities rallied on Wednesday, offering respite to investors after several weeks of AI-driven selloffs. Notably, the market was buoyed by gains in defense and mining stocks, pushing the STOXX 600 to record highs, as well as modest upticks on Wall Street.

In Europe, the focus shifted to a report suggesting ECB President Christine Lagarde could depart ahead of the French presidential elections. This news carries significant implications for the euro's stability and future fiscal policies. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions persist, with ongoing discussions about Ukraine and a breakthrough in US-Iran nuclear talks.

Elsewhere, Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei 225 saw positive movement, coinciding with broader crypto and commodity market stabilizations. These developments, alongside impending Federal Reserve discussions, underscore a complex economic landscape marked by both risks and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)