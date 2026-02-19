Left Menu

Gold Surges Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions

Gold prices climbed further following a significant gain, spurred by geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran. As investors weigh the Federal Reserve's policy path amidst potential military actions, markets anticipate an interest rate cut by mid-year, favoring non-yielding assets like gold in low-rate environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices continued to climb on Thursday after a notable rise the previous day. This uptick is driven by ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets. Spot gold increased by 0.2% to $4,989.09 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures steadied at $5,008.60.

Geopolitical uncertainties loom large as reports suggest potential military action by the U.S. against Iran could extend over weeks. Despite some progress noted in Iran talks in Geneva, significant issues remain unresolved according to the White House.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve shows a largely unified stance to maintain current interest rates. However, members are divided on future actions, debating potential hikes if inflation persists or cuts if it recedes. Analysts predict an interest rate cut may occur by June, benefiting non-yielding assets like gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

