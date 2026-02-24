EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine by pledging a 90 billion euro loan package, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This significant financial support comes as Ukraine continues to face challenges following Russia's invasion.

Von der Leyen, speaking at a briefing held in Kyiv to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, assured that the 27-member bloc is united in its effort to back Ukraine. She emphasized the EU's determination to deliver the promised funds one way or another.

In addition to the loan, the EU is also planning to introduce a new winter energy package valued at 920 million euros to aid Ukraine during the 2026-27 period. This initiative aims to bolster Ukraine's energy resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)