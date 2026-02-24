Trump Family's Ballroom Plans Clash with Snail Conservation: A Controversy in Ireland
An Irish council approved plans for a ballroom at Trump's Doonbeg golf course with conditions to protect a rare snail species. The 1,240 square meter ballroom, described as potentially the nicest in the country, faced opposition from environmentalists. Approval includes 14 conditions, focusing on snail conservation.
- Country:
- Ireland
An Irish council has given the green light for President Donald Trump's family to build a ballroom at their west Ireland golf course, contingent upon specific stipulations.
The family proposed a 320-guest ballroom at Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, which received approval from Clare County Council planners with 14 conditions focusing on environmental concerns, particularly concerning a rare snail species.
According to The Clare Echo, one condition requires submission of a management plan for the snail, ensuring its conservation alongside the ballroom's construction, a comparatively modest project compared to its planned White House counterpart.
ALSO READ
Ireland's Historic Victory Shakes Up Six Nations Standings
Ireland's Epic Triumph: England Crushed at Twickenham
Ireland's Rugby Squad Makes Key Changes for Six Nations Clash
Ireland Dazzles with Historic Victory Over England in Six Nations Clash
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations