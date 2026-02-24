Left Menu

Trump Family's Ballroom Plans Clash with Snail Conservation: A Controversy in Ireland

An Irish council approved plans for a ballroom at Trump's Doonbeg golf course with conditions to protect a rare snail species. The 1,240 square meter ballroom, described as potentially the nicest in the country, faced opposition from environmentalists. Approval includes 14 conditions, focusing on snail conservation.

Trump Family's Ballroom Plans Clash with Snail Conservation: A Controversy in Ireland
An Irish council has given the green light for President Donald Trump's family to build a ballroom at their west Ireland golf course, contingent upon specific stipulations.

The family proposed a 320-guest ballroom at Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, which received approval from Clare County Council planners with 14 conditions focusing on environmental concerns, particularly concerning a rare snail species.

According to The Clare Echo, one condition requires submission of a management plan for the snail, ensuring its conservation alongside the ballroom's construction, a comparatively modest project compared to its planned White House counterpart.

