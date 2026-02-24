Trump Family's Ballroom Plans Clash with Snail Conservation: A Controversy in Ireland

An Irish council has given the green light for President Donald Trump's family to build a ballroom at their west Ireland golf course, contingent upon specific stipulations.

The family proposed a 320-guest ballroom at Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg, which received approval from Clare County Council planners with 14 conditions focusing on environmental concerns, particularly concerning a rare snail species.

According to The Clare Echo, one condition requires submission of a management plan for the snail, ensuring its conservation alongside the ballroom's construction, a comparatively modest project compared to its planned White House counterpart.