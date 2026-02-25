E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

The Indian government has announced that, starting April 1, 2026, all petrol sold across the nation must contain up to 20% ethanol and maintain a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.

This mandate is part of a broader effort to reduce oil imports, cut emissions, and boost demand for crops like sugarcane and maize, as ethanol is produced from them. The initiative also promises cleaner burning fuel. Officials assure that vehicles produced in the coming years will run smoothly on this blend, though older vehicles may suffer slight mileage reductions and possible wear on rubber or plastic components.

The decision is informed by previous successes, such as achieving a 10% ethanol blend target earlier than planned, and the introduction of RON standards aim to prevent engine damage from pre-ignition issues, thus protecting engine performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)