E20 Ethanol: Fueling Change by 2026

From April 1, 2026, India mandates petrol with 20% ethanol and a minimum RON of 95, boosting local agriculture and reducing imports. Ethanol, primarily from crops like sugarcane, provides a cleaner fuel option. While new vehicles adapt easily, older models may face slight mileage drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced that, starting April 1, 2026, all petrol sold across the nation must contain up to 20% ethanol and maintain a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95.

This mandate is part of a broader effort to reduce oil imports, cut emissions, and boost demand for crops like sugarcane and maize, as ethanol is produced from them. The initiative also promises cleaner burning fuel. Officials assure that vehicles produced in the coming years will run smoothly on this blend, though older vehicles may suffer slight mileage reductions and possible wear on rubber or plastic components.

The decision is informed by previous successes, such as achieving a 10% ethanol blend target earlier than planned, and the introduction of RON standards aim to prevent engine damage from pre-ignition issues, thus protecting engine performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

