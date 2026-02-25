Gold's Glittering Ascent Amidst Global Tensions and Tariff Fears

On Wednesday, gold prices saw a notable increase as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid mounting concerns over tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

The price of spot gold rose by 1.1% to $5,205.14 per ounce, reflecting investor anxiety over potential inflation and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

The uptick is attributed to a combination of high oil prices, U.S. tariff policies, and speculation over potential confrontations with Iran. As market volatility persists, the future of gold pricing remains closely linked to these global developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)