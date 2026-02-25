Left Menu

Gold's Glittering Ascent Amidst Global Tensions and Tariff Fears

Gold prices surged as investors sought safety amidst tariff-induced inflation fears and escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. As gold rose by 1.1% to $5,205.14 per ounce, the ongoing discussions on tariffs and potential conflict influence market dynamics. Despite potential consolidation, gold remains a hedge against inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:08 IST
On Wednesday, gold prices saw a notable increase as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid mounting concerns over tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

The price of spot gold rose by 1.1% to $5,205.14 per ounce, reflecting investor anxiety over potential inflation and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

The uptick is attributed to a combination of high oil prices, U.S. tariff policies, and speculation over potential confrontations with Iran. As market volatility persists, the future of gold pricing remains closely linked to these global developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

