Left Menu

Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus

Ivory Coast plans to advance its cocoa mid-crop season, enabling a reduction in prices paid to farmers. This initiative aims to manage the excess cocoa stock, worsened by falling global prices. The new mid-crop classification will see lowered payments to farmers, addressing unsold stock issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:44 IST
Ivory Coast Accelerates Cocoa Mid-Crop Season to Tackle Surplus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Ivory Coast is set to advance the start of its cocoa mid-crop season for the first time, according to sources from the government and regulatory bodies. The decision aims to address an overstock crisis precipitated by falling global cocoa prices.

By reclassifying cocoa produced next month as mid-crop, the country plans to reduce the payment to farmers, offering between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram, drastically less than the main crop price of 2,800 CFA francs. This initiative is seen as critical in ensuring the competitiveness of Ivorian cocoa on the global market.

With unsold cocoa bags mounting both inland and at ports, the strategic adjustment in pricing is expected to boost sales, helping the world's largest cocoa producer stabilize its market position and manage the excess inventory effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked last year will give new direction to it: PM Modi.

In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked...

 Global
2
We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of technologies: PM Modi on India-Israel defence cooperation.

We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of tec...

 Global
3
From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

 India
4
Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026