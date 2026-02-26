Left Menu

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

The British pound fell slightly ahead of a local election in Manchester, which could gauge Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political standing. Political uncertainties, economic forecasts, and potential rate changes by the Bank of England influenced the currency's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:26 IST
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound edged lower on Thursday, reflecting market jitters ahead of a local election in Manchester that could provide an early assessment of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's political position.

The currency depreciated 0.13% against the dollar, trading at $1.3541, and 0.1% against the euro at 87.14 pence. Political uncertainty weighs heavily, as the upcoming vote in northwestern England's Gorton and Denton puts Starmer under scrutiny amidst skepticism over his policy decisions, including the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, despite his denied links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Investors are closely evaluating the Bank of England's future rate decisions, amid recent mixed economic signals. The BoE Governor, Andrew Bailey, indicated a rate cut remains a possibility due to concerns over services inflation. Additionally, market watchers anticipate Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' forthcoming economic forecasts. The pound's trajectory reflects ongoing political and economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Pakistan Senate Greenlights Groundbreaking Virtual Assets Bill 2025

 Pakistan
2
India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

 Global
3
Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

Nepal Eyes Smooth Democratic Transition Amid Electoral Process

 India
4
Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026