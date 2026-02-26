Left Menu

Orban Calls for EU Inquiry to Unblock Aid; Druzhba Pipeline Under Scrutiny

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban requests an EU fact-finding mission to assess damage to Ukraine's Druzhba oil pipeline. Orban suggests this evaluation could facilitate new EU funding to Ukraine. Hungary's recent block on sanctions and financial aid follows halted oil flows, pending pipeline repairs.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:05 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has officially requested a European Union fact-finding mission to evaluate the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine. This request, detailed in a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, aims to advance the release of new EU funding to Ukraine.

Orban expressed concern over the political complications stemming from the delayed EU loan, suggesting a direct evaluation by experts from Hungary and Slovakia to overcome the halt in financial assistance. This could expedite solutions to the ongoing pipeline issues caused by recent Russian strikes.

In the meantime, Hungary has blocked new sanctions on Russia and the EU's loan to Ukraine, linking its actions to the disruption of oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, which remains unrepaired since January's attacks.

