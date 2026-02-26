Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

In a strategic move to strengthen ties with Japan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. Their discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in industry, tourism, and education, focusing notably on green hydrogen and clean energy innovations.

An important Memorandum of Understanding was signed to facilitate collaboration between the two regions. The MoU targets technology exchange and innovation, with Uttar Pradesh positioning IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable future.

Furthering these efforts, the Chief Minister plans to host a delegation of Japanese CEOs in August to explore industrial investments. During the UP Investment Road Show in Yamanashi, Adityanath underscored the state's shift towards a proactive governance model, which has driven its economic success and openness to new technologies, including a focus on clean transportation solutions.

