Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, and Yamanashi's Governor, Kotaro Nagasaki, discuss boosting cooperation. They sign an MoU emphasizing green hydrogen, clean energy, and technology exchange. With upcoming industrial investments, UP aims to be a leader in sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:16 IST
Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to strengthen ties with Japan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. Their discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in industry, tourism, and education, focusing notably on green hydrogen and clean energy innovations.

An important Memorandum of Understanding was signed to facilitate collaboration between the two regions. The MoU targets technology exchange and innovation, with Uttar Pradesh positioning IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable future.

Furthering these efforts, the Chief Minister plans to host a delegation of Japanese CEOs in August to explore industrial investments. During the UP Investment Road Show in Yamanashi, Adityanath underscored the state's shift towards a proactive governance model, which has driven its economic success and openness to new technologies, including a focus on clean transportation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

 United States
2
MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

 India
3
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

 India
4
Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026