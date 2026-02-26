Left Menu

Afghanistan Strikes Back: Offensive Operations Along the Durand Line

Afghanistan has initiated military operations against Pakistani positions along the Durand Line. This action comes as a response to recent airstrikes by Pakistan, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The conflict underscores ongoing tensions and territorial disputes between the two neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan has escalated tensions along its border, launching offensive operations against Pakistani military positions. The recent developments were confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The operations were described as a direct response to what the Taliban administration considers repeated provocations and violations by Pakistan.

As stated in a social media post, these actions highlight the persistent discord between the two countries, centering around territorial and military disputes along the Durand Line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

