Afghanistan Strikes Back: Offensive Operations Along the Durand Line
Afghanistan has initiated military operations against Pakistani positions along the Durand Line. This action comes as a response to recent airstrikes by Pakistan, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The conflict underscores ongoing tensions and territorial disputes between the two neighboring countries.
- Afghanistan
Afghanistan has escalated tensions along its border, launching offensive operations against Pakistani military positions. The recent developments were confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.
The operations were described as a direct response to what the Taliban administration considers repeated provocations and violations by Pakistan.
As stated in a social media post, these actions highlight the persistent discord between the two countries, centering around territorial and military disputes along the Durand Line.
