South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

South Korea is reopening its Truth and Reconciliation Commission to explore its past human rights violations, emphasizing fraud within the nation's foreign adoption system. New cases are being accepted months after the previous commission paused with over 2,100 complaints unresolved.

Including pending submissions, the commission is set to tackle civilian killings from the Korean War era, and abuses during military dictatorships, while managing allegations from 311 Korean adoptees in Western countries. Interest among adoptees in the current probe is reportedly higher, with many from the U.S. seeking investigations.

Pending the appointment of a new chair, the revamped law expands the commission's investigative mandate to delve deeper into the allegations. Set for a three-year course, the commission might extend its deadline to ensure comprehensive investigations, as critics highlight the need for scrutiny of adoptions, primarily to the U.S.

