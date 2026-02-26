Left Menu

South Korea's Truth Commission: Unveiling Adoption Frauds

South Korea has reconvened its Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate historical human rights abuses, with a focus on fraudulent foreign adoptions. The commission, beginning with unresolved cases, will address civilian and historical abuses, enhancing investigative mandates under a new law and reviewing past cases with heightened interest from adoptees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is reopening its Truth and Reconciliation Commission to explore its past human rights violations, emphasizing fraud within the nation's foreign adoption system. New cases are being accepted months after the previous commission paused with over 2,100 complaints unresolved.

Including pending submissions, the commission is set to tackle civilian killings from the Korean War era, and abuses during military dictatorships, while managing allegations from 311 Korean adoptees in Western countries. Interest among adoptees in the current probe is reportedly higher, with many from the U.S. seeking investigations.

Pending the appointment of a new chair, the revamped law expands the commission's investigative mandate to delve deeper into the allegations. Set for a three-year course, the commission might extend its deadline to ensure comprehensive investigations, as critics highlight the need for scrutiny of adoptions, primarily to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

