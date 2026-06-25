Dollar Ascends: A Surge Amidst Inflation Jitters

The Dollar Headed On Thursday For Its Biggest Monthly Gain In Almost A Year

The dollar is experiencing its most significant monthly gain in nearly a year, driven by investor anticipation of potential U.S. inflation data influencing the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. The dollar reached a 13-month high against the euro, placing the currency below $1.14, with the pound and yen similarly weakened.

Gold briefly dipped below $4,000 an ounce, the lowest in over seven months, while bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since 2024. The dollar index stood at 101.5 on Thursday, following a 13-month peak.

Traders previously expecting Fed rate cuts now anticipate a rate hike as soon as October. As inflation concerns grow, rate differentials widen, prompting speculators to increase dollar positions, further strengthening the currency's value.