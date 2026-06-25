Dollar Ascends: A Surge Amidst Inflation Jitters
The U.S. dollar is poised for its largest monthly gain in almost a year, ahead of anticipated U.S. inflation data possibly boosting Federal Reserve rate hikes. The strong dollar has impacted global currencies and commodities, with gold and bitcoin dropping, while market speculation surrounds potential Federal Reserve monetary tightening.
The dollar is experiencing its most significant monthly gain in nearly a year, driven by investor anticipation of potential U.S. inflation data influencing the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. The dollar reached a 13-month high against the euro, placing the currency below $1.14, with the pound and yen similarly weakened.
Gold briefly dipped below $4,000 an ounce, the lowest in over seven months, while bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since 2024. The dollar index stood at 101.5 on Thursday, following a 13-month peak.
Traders previously expecting Fed rate cuts now anticipate a rate hike as soon as October. As inflation concerns grow, rate differentials widen, prompting speculators to increase dollar positions, further strengthening the currency's value.