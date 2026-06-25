Major Overhaul in Finance Department as LG Addresses Administrative Lethargy

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena initiates a major restructuring of the Finance Department in response to significant delays and inefficiencies, leading to the transfer of over twenty officers. The revamp aims to streamline processes for expedited project approvals and strengthen coordination between administrative and finance divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:18 IST
Major Overhaul in Finance Department as LG Addresses Administrative Lethargy
Ladakh LG VK Saxena (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to combat inefficiency within the Union Territory's administration, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has mandated a comprehensive overhaul of the Finance Department. This includes the immediate ousting of Finance Secretary L Franklin and the reassignment of nearly two dozen other officers. The changes follow the LG's observations of unwarranted project delays due to frivolous bureaucratic obstructions.

The Lieutenant Governor's review revealed persistent, unnecessary queries causing backlog and prolonged approval times. A significant lack of oversight was noted at the Secretary level, contravening directives to expedite file processing. Consequently, changes extend beyond the Secretary, affecting Joint Directors of Finance and various accounts officers.

During a departmental review on June 16, LG Saxena underlined that these delays hinder timely execution of developmental projects. This restructuring aims to streamline decision-making, minimize procedural snags, and fortify collaboration between administrative bodies and the finance sector to enhance operational efficacy. LG Saxena has issued strict warnings emphasizing prompt resolution of public welfare matters, responsibility fixation, and elimination of redundant layers of scrutiny in financial decision-making.

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