Titan Smart Becomes Official Timing Partner of Rugby Premier League

Titan Smart, a premier Indian smartwatch brand, has entered into a partnership with the Rugby Premier League (RPL) as its official timing partner. This alliance underscores Titan Smart's dedication to maintaining precision and enhancing performance in one of India's most thrilling new sports properties.

This collaboration highlights Titan Smart's commitment to India's burgeoning sports ecosystem, catering to consumers who prioritize active lifestyles and real-time health tracking. As a part of its smartwatch portfolio, Titan Smart enables users to stay connected and motivated.

Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head of Smart Wearables at Titan, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that the RPL represents a new chapter in India's sporting landscape. Meanwhile, Mr. Sujoy Ganguly, CMO of GMR Sports, expressed confidence that this collaboration will enhance the appeal of the league among fans.