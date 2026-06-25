Ayodhya Trust Under Fire: Acharya Defends Ongoing Probe Amidst Allegations of Financial Misconduct

The controversy surrounding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's alleged financial irregularities continues to unfold, with Acharya Himanshu Maharaj of Ayodhya emerging as a staunch defender of the Uttar Pradesh government's ongoing investigation. His statements are a sharp counter to opposition demands for the probe's transfer to federal agencies such as the CBI or ED.

In an interview with ANI, Acharya Himanshu Maharaj underscored the importance of completing the investigation before filing an FIR. He remarked that while the incident gravely affects Sanatanis' sentiments, premature legal action could be detrimental. However, he assured that accountability would prevail, and if theft is confirmed, those responsible would face severe consequences, potentially including imprisonment.

The Acharya also cautioned AAP leader Sanjay Singh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against exploiting the temple for political purposes. He emphasized that the sanctity of the Ram Temple should be preserved and not be subjected to political agendas. Acharya Himanshu Maharaj affirmed the legitimacy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership in the probe, dismissing demands for federal intervention.

The allegations that prompted this situation involve significant financial discrepancies, as accused by former Samajwadi Party MLA Pawan Pandey, concerning the misappropriation of Rs 7 to 7.5 crore in donations. Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claims to possess substantial evidence of a land scam associated with the temple, intensifying calls for action. A recent petition to the Supreme Court seeks a court-monitored investigation into these allegations.

Amid these developments, Sanjay Singh continues to push for a federal investigation, citing previous instances of dubious land purchases by Trust members, including transactions involving exorbitant amounts. His letter to the SIT outlines these allegations, reiterating the need for accountability and transparent inquiries into the Trust's financial conduct.