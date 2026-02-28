Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Inclusive Salon Opens in Shingatalur

A new salon has opened in Shingatalur village, Karnataka, ensuring equal access to hair-cutting services for Dalits, who were previously denied by upper-caste residents. This initiative, led by various community and governmental bodies, aims to eradicate untouchability and promote social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:16 IST
The Karnataka government, collaborating with local administrations and community groups, has inaugurated a new salon in Shingatalur village, Gadag district, to address longstanding caste-based discrimination. Dalits in the village faced years of denial of hair-cutting services by upper-caste residents.

This intervention comes after Dalit residents voiced concerns about having to travel to other villages to obtain basic services. The authorities, in response, established the barber shop jointly with the Social Welfare Department and other concerned bodies to ensure equitable access.

The opening of the salon aims to dispel a local superstition that allegedly prevented Dalits from receiving haircuts during certain times of the year. This initiative is part of a wider program to eradicate untouchability and promote social harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

