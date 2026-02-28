Breaking Barriers: Inclusive Salon Opens in Shingatalur

The Karnataka government, collaborating with local administrations and community groups, has inaugurated a new salon in Shingatalur village, Gadag district, to address longstanding caste-based discrimination. Dalits in the village faced years of denial of hair-cutting services by upper-caste residents.

This intervention comes after Dalit residents voiced concerns about having to travel to other villages to obtain basic services. The authorities, in response, established the barber shop jointly with the Social Welfare Department and other concerned bodies to ensure equitable access.

The opening of the salon aims to dispel a local superstition that allegedly prevented Dalits from receiving haircuts during certain times of the year. This initiative is part of a wider program to eradicate untouchability and promote social harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)