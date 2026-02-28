U.S. Initiates Major Combat Operations in Iran Amidst Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Saturday that the United States has initiated significant combat operations in Iran. This marked an escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a video statement shared on social media, President Trump emphasized that the primary objective is to protect American citizens by neutralizing imminent threats purportedly posed by the Iranian regime. This announcement marks a critical juncture in U.S.-Iran relations.

The developments have sparked widespread concern about the potential implications for regional stability and international diplomatic efforts to ameliorate the situation.

